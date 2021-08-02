Police say remains of missing Iowa woman found near river

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — The remains of a missing Iowa woman have been found near the Des Moines River, and investigators are treating her death as suspicious, police said.

A person hiking near the river Sunday afternoon found the remains of Helen Elizabeth Showalter, 60, of Ottumwa, the Ottumwa Police Department said in a news release.

Showalter had been reported missing a day earlier by her family members, police said. Investigators did not immediately say how Showalter died, but said an autopsy had been scheduled for Monday and that the death is being investigated as suspicious.

No arrests were immediately reported in the case.

