Police say woman randomly fired gun from car window

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines arrested a woman accused of grabbing a gun that wasn't hers and randomly firing several shots out of a car window early Friday.

Sophia Garcia, 23, was arrested in the incident, television station WHO 13 reported. Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday, after Garcia left a downtown Des Moines bar with a man she met that night, and he showed her a handgun he keeps in his car.

The man told police he had begun driving when Garcia unexpectedly grabbed the gun and began firing out her window. Nearby officers who heard the shots and saw the muzzle flash coming from the car stopped the vehicle. They arrested Garcia on suspicion of reckless use of a firearm and possession of cocaine.

Police said no one was hurt and no property damage was found from the shooting.

