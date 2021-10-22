Police seek 28-year-old man in killing of western Iowa woman

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A Council Bluffs woman was fatally shot in her home early Friday, and police were searching for a 28-year-old man in the killing.

Police said officers were called to a home just before 3:30 a.m. Friday and found McKayla Glover, 24, of Council Bluffs, with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, where she died.

Police did not offer details on what led up to the shooting.

Police said they’ve identified a 28-year-old man as a person of interest in the shooting and were trying to find him. No arrests in the killing had been made by midday Friday.

