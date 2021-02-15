 Skip to main content
Police seek man in Marshalltown convenience store killing
AP

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Police in central Iowa are seeking a suspect in the shooting death of a man inside a Marshalltown convenience store.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Monday inside a Casey’s convenience story on Third Avenue, according to a news release by Marshalltown police. Officers called to the store found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who later died. Police did not immediately release the victim’s name.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect, but do have surveillance video from the store showing a person in sunglasses and a black hooded jacket brandishing a gun as he walks through the store’s entrance.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

