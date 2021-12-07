Police: Suspect killed, officer hurt when both hit by car

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A suspect died and an officer chasing him across a Des Moines street was injured Monday night when both were hit by a car, police said.

The incident began when the officer spotted a van driving in reverse on a city street, then pull into a parking lot, police said. The officer stopped and questioned the van’s driver, who reportedly gave a false name and then ran away.

The officer gave chase, and a struggle between two men occurred, police said.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Monday after the officer radioed for help, saying he was involved in a violent encounter with a suspect. Police say about a minute after that call, emergency dispatchers began receiving calls that an officer and a man he was chasing had been hit by a car.

Police said investigators believe that as the two struggled, the 31-year-old suspect ran into SE 14th Street, followed by the officer, and both men were hit by a vehicle. Both were rushed to a hospital, where the suspect died. The 48-year-old officer remained hospitalized Tuesday.

Police did not immediately release the name of the man killed or the officer.

Evidence showed the crash was unavoidable, police said, and no charges against the driver are expected.

