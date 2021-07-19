Police: Teen fatally shot in Dubuque; 2 other teens arrested

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old man was shot to death in Dubuque over the weekend, and two younger teens have been arrested in the death, police there said.

Robert Powell-Moore, 18, of Dubuque, died at a hospital Saturday afternoon after officers responding to a shooting call found him with a gunshot wound to his chest, the Telegraph Herald reported.

An investigation found that Powell-Moore was shot during an altercation with a 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl in an alley behind a Dubuque gas station, police said.

Officers arrested the two younger teens on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter and carrying weapons. Their names have not been released, and both remained charged Monday as juveniles.

