Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police say two teenagers have been charged in the 2017 shooting death of a Waterloo man.

The Courier reported Thursday that police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy. Both are charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the killing of 39-year-old Cedric Roy Craft.

The Associated Press does not typically name juveniles charged with crimes.

Police were called to Craft's home on Dec. 11, 2017, for a report of a break-in. Arriving officers found Craft with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The older teen has been charged as an adult, while the younger teen faces charges in juvenile court. The 17-year-old is being held without bond, while the 15-year-old remains at a detention center.

———

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments