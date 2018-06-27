WAUKEE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a woman died after being pulled unconscious from her submerged car in a pond near a vehicle dealership in central Iowa.
Police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene in Waukee around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday. The woman was sent to a hospital after being rescued from the car, but police say she didn't survive.
Police identified her as 38-year-old Shessla Whitlow. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
Waukee fire Capt. Tomme Tysdal says she may have suffered a medical problem before her car ran into the detention pond, which is believed to be about 8 feet deep (less than 3 meters) in the middle.