DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Polk County supervisors are scheduled to vote Tuesday on a program aimed at helping low-income people replace water heaters and other items damaged in the June 30-July 1 flash flooding.

The county said in a news release Monday that residents whose incomes fall below 80 percent of the median income level for Polk County could qualify for up to $6,000 to replace their water heaters, furnaces and electrical panels. Income verification and a city inspection of the home would be required.

Owner-occupied mobile homes could be eligible for up to $750 for water heaters, furnaces and electrical panels.

Rental, multifamily and commercial properties are not eligible for the program.

