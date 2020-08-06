Poll: Feenstra has big lead over Scholten in Iowa's 4th District; 2 incumbents also ahead

Feenstra leads among both men -- 63 percent to 26 percent -- and women -- 47 percent to 42 percent.

Monmouth polled all four U.S. House races in Iowa.

Iowa’s two freshman congresswomen are leading their races for reelection, while a Republican is also ahead in another open-seat race.

First District Rep. Abby Finkenauer has a 10-point lead over her Republican challenger, state Rep. Ashley Hinson. The race stands at 51 percent for Finkenauer to 41 percent for Hinson among all registered voters, with 8 percent undecided.

In the 3rd District, where Rep. Cindy Axne is in a rematch with former Rep. David Young, the Democrat is leading 48 percent to 42 percent – a wider margin that she won by two years ago.

“At the current stage of the race, voters seem willing to give both Democratic incumbents a second term,” Murray said.

The tightest battle appears to be Iowa’s 2nd District, where 14-year incumbent Democratic Rep. Dave Loebsack is retiring. The 2nd was the only congressional seat Democrats held in the run-up to 2018. There, Republican state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is leading Democrat Rita Hart 47 percent to 44 percent, which is within the margin of error, with 8 percent undecided, according to Monmouth.