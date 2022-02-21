Potential boost to child care slots passes Iowa Senate

DES MOINES — A proposed solution to a shortage of child care workers and openings in Iowa was approved Monday by the Iowa Senate.

Workers at child care centers would be allowed to watch more children, potentially creating new child care slot openings, under the proposal from Senate Republicans.

Under current law, child care centers can contain up to six 2-year-olds for each worker and up to eight 3-year-olds for each worker. Senate Republicans’ proposal would increase those ratios, allowing centers to have seven 2-year-olds for each worker and ten 3-year-olds for each worker.

The change provides an option for centers to adjust their ratios; it does not require any changes.

“(The proposal) could not come a moment too soon, as workforce issues continue to challenge Iowans,” said Sen. Jeff Edler, R-State Center. “I believe in our day care providers and their making decisions around the care of children. … We are empowering them to possibly get one more parent to work because they can get one more child.”

The proposal, Senate File 2268, passed on a party-line vote with Republicans supporting and Democrats opposing.

Democrats warned changing the ratios could place additional stress on child care staff at a time when centers are already facing a shortage of workers.

“If you think for one minute that this is going to do anything to solve the workforce crisis in Iowa, you are dead wrong. It will only make things worse,” said Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque. “This is about the safety of children. Why would we ever think about compromising that? … You want to solve a workforce crisis, pay (the workers higher wages).”

Edler said the new ratios would make Iowa’s similar to those in Minnesota, Illinois and Missouri.

With its passage in the Senate, the bill is now eligible for consideration by the House, which has considered a similar proposal.

