Powerball jackpot rises to $700M, 8th largest lottery prize

The office of U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson says the Iowa congresswoman has been released from a Cedar Rapids hospital were she was being treated for a kidney infection this week. Hinson was hospitalized for two nights after being admitted Sunday evening. Hinson released a statement Tuesday morning saying she was “feeling much better, will continue resting at home, and look forward to getting out on the road to be with Iowans soon.” A debate scheduled for Tuesday night between Republican Hinson and her Democratic challenger, Liz Mathis, was canceled in light of Hinson's medical emergency.