DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Powerball prize soars to $1.2 billion after no winning tickets sold in Monday's drawing.
DES MOINES — The state of Iowa recently paid out more than $238,000 in improper unemployment benefits to individuals who are deceased or incarcerated, a state audit said.
Also, new ads and a former Iowa governor campaigns with Franken.
Former Navy admiral Mike Franken says Republican Chuck Grassley has lurched to the right and been in the Senate too long.
Ashley Hinson campaigns in Robins; Liz Mathis stops in Mount Vernon.
Iowa’s 19 state-licensed casinos reported adjusted gross revenue of nearly $451 million from slot machines and table games and a separate sports wagering handle of more than $431 million that netted them $51 million in receipts
Chuck Grassley says he has a solid record of bipartisanship and serving Iowans.
There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13. The increased jackpot will be the 4th-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016. Massive lottery jackpots have become more common in recent years as lottery officials have adjusted game rules and ticket prices to pump up the top prizes.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley says his work on the bipartisan Speak Out Act and women's health care initiatives show he has a record of supporting women.
Attorneys for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds argued in court that a state court judge should reverse a decision made three years ago and allow a 2018 law that would ban abortions at about six weeks to go into effect. Reynolds’ lawyer says the rationale for issuing an injunction blocking the law rested entirely on state and federal court decisions that were overturned earlier this year. Reynolds’ lawyers argue that change in the legal landscape justifies reversal of the injunction. Planned Parenthood lawyers say there is no precedent or legal support in Iowa for a judge to reverse a final judgment entered three years ago. Any decision by the judge is likely to be appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Unsurprisingly, inflation, gas prices and abortion access have been at the top of Iowa voters’ minds as they cast early ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election, reflecting national polling.