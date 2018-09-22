Subscribe for 33¢ / day

ELKHART, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation and other land trusts in Iowa will be harvesting prairie seeds this weekend in central Iowa.

This Saturday, volunteers will be collecting seeds at the 154-acre Snyder Heritage Farm near Elkhart.

The foundation, Foundation, Bur Oak Land Trust, Four Mounds Foundation, The Nature Conservancy in Iowa and Whiterock Conservancy are hosting the seed harvest.

The annual event brings together supporters, volunteers and staff from state land trusts to help gather native seed to support the prairie's ongoing restoration. Attendees are invited to stay after the harvest to hike around the prairie.

