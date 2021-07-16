Preliminary data says 26 tornadoes swept Iowa on Wednesday

LAKE CITY, Iowa (AP) — Preliminary data shows more than two dozen tornadoes tore across Iowa earlier this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The service said in a tweet Friday that it appears 26 tornadoes touched down in the state on Wednesday. If that number holds true, it would be the third most tornadoes in a single day to hit the state since 1980, behind the 35 recorded on Aug. 31, 2014, and the 28 recorded on April 11, 2001.

The number could change as crews continue to gather more data from Wednesday’s storms over the coming days, the weather service said.

No death or injuries were reported from Wednesday's tornadoes, which touched down in mostly rural, uninhabited areas. But officials said the twisters damaged several buildings, shredded trees and power lines and overturned vehicles.

At least one of the tornadoes Wednesday, in Calhoun County, was rated an EF3, putting its winds at between 136 mph (218.9 kph) and 165 mph (265.5 kph). That twister skirted the south side of Lake City, ripping part of the roof and doors off a South Central Calhoun High School building that houses school buses.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0