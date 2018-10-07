DES MOINES — U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, fresh from a stinging Senate defeat on a controversial Supreme Court confirmation vote, exhorted Iowa Democrats at a party gala Saturday night. He urged them to turn the anger and frustration they feel from that outcome into a positive action for change at the ballot box next month.
Booker, viewed as a possible presidential hopeful in 2020, urged about 1,500 party members girding for the stretch run to the Nov. 6 midterm election to view the upcoming balloting as a chance to harness their collective energy into supporting candidates who share common values and beliefs that promote the common good, rather than “the fortunate few.”
“How long?” asked Booker, who waited for the crowd to reply “not long” during his half-hour keynote address to the party’s fall fundraiser. He quoted in part from Martin Luther King Jr.: “Because it’s almost November, and if we stand together and work together and struggle together and love each other like brothers and sisters, then justice will rain down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream. Let’s go — 31 days left. How long? Not long? Amen.”
Booker, 49, the first African-American U.S. senator from New Jersey, was the mayor of Newark from 2006 to 2013. He called the upcoming election “the most important of my lifetime.”
Earlier in the program, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell brought the party faithful to their feet during an address in which he promised to reverse the state’s privately managed Medicaid system, bolster mental-health programs, revitalize Iowa’s educational prowess, restore workers’ rights, treat veterans with honor and respect, and restore reproductive health services for women.
“We need change,” Hubbell told the attendees. He said his opponent, Gov. Kim Reynolds, and her GOP cohorts, are offering no new ideas and no long-range vision to improve conditions for many Iowans who are struggling to meet their financial needs and provide for their families.
“Gov. Reynolds is doing everything she can to focus attention away from her record,” said Hubbell’s running mate, state Sen. Rita Hart of Wheatland. “I see this election as an opportunity,” she said. “This is a chance for a refresh.”
Beginning Monday — the first of 29 days of early, absentee voting — Hubbell said front-line Democrats need to stand united and work tirelessly to bring home a victory up and down the ticket Nov. 6.
Republicans said Booker’s appearance in Iowa is a sign that Iowa Democrats are “embracing a far-left liberal who is dead set on resist and obstruction politics.”
“The rolling out of the red carpet for Booker — at a key juncture of the midterms — symbolizes that Democrats are more interested in an East Coast grandstander than in fighting for everyday Iowans,” said Jesse Dougherty, Republican Party of Iowa communications director.
“As we inch closer to Election Day, the message that Republicans are touting to voters is that we’re delivering on the promises we made on the campaign trail,” he added. “Booker’s visit makes the results vs. resistance contrast even more clear.”