The Rev. Jerome Coyle worked at numerous parishes in Iowa before he admitted to sexually abusing dozens of boys in 1986. Here's a look at his assignments:

— 1959: chaplain, Sacred Heart Hospital in Le Mars

— 1959-1963: faculty member, Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City

— 1963-1964: assistant pastor, Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City

— 1964-1966: assistant pastor, Immaculate Conception Parish in Sioux City

— 1966-1970: pastor, Visitation Parish in Maryhill

— 1970-1972: pastor, St. Margaret Parish in Rolfe

— 1972-1974: pastor, St. Mary Parish in Armstrong

— 1974-1977: pastor, Holy Angels Parish in Roselle

— 1977-1978: pastor, St. Brigid Parish in Grand Junction (also working in Paton)

— 1978-1986: pastor, St. Cecilia Parish in Sanborn (also working in Hartley)

Source: Diocese of Sioux City

