 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Private Davenport park has long history in community

  • Updated
  • 0

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The park was founded in 1870 by German immigrants who were members of the Schuetzengesellschaft as a place for target shooting. But right from the start it was more than that. Soon the 23-acre site at 700 Waverly Road was home to a dance hall, music pavilion, bowling alley, roller coaster, small zoo and picnic grounds. Lots of people, primarily Germans, gathered there for socializing.

The popularity of the park began to decline around 1917 when anti-German hysteria surrounding World War I restricted activities of German Americans, including speaking their language in public, according to Quad-City Times archives. The park took another hit in 1919 when Prohibition outlawed beer sales that had been a major source of income for park upkeep. And, as first-generation Germans became second- and third-generation, the ties to the old ways were replaced by other pursuits.

The Quad-City Times reports the park closed in 1922 and a year later was sold to the Chiropractic Psychopathic Sanitarium, a group of chiropractors who attempted to treat mental illness and various disorders with chiropractic adjustments. Park buildings were torn down.

People are also reading…

The Davenport Shooting Association continued to use the park for many years after the sale but then moved to a new range near Princeton.

In 1960, much of the property was sold to the Good Samaritan Society of Fargo, N.D., for what has become a senior living complex offering independent and assisted living as well as skilled nursing care.

The rebirth of the park began in 1995 when Davenport resident Kory Darnall, a student of history and of German language and culture, was doing research on German immigrants and kept finding mention of “Schuetzen Park.” What was this park, he wondered. He investigated further and visited the site. By then all that was left of the one-time social hotspot was a weedy, overgrown woods with just one original building, a trolley pavilion made of poured concrete that was vandalized and in bad shape.

Darnall launched an effort to restore the park, establishing a nonprofit organization called the Schuetzen Park Gilde that could apply for grants and whose members could help support efforts in money and labor. Thereafter, year by year, grant by grant, and donation by donation, the park was restored.

Invasive plants were cleared from the woods, a pond that helps with stormwater management was made and walking trails were built. The trolley pavilion was restored and several new structures were added, including a stage for musical performances, an enclosed picnic shelter with a warming kitchen, a large stone fireplace and an outdoor toilet building.

Of the park’s original 23 acres, all are now owned by the Schuetzen Park Gilde, minus those where the Good Samaritan buildings sit. The gilde also has acquired additional land that wasn’t part of the park but that is contiguous, bringing its total acreage to 28, Darnall said.

The total cost of land acquisition, pavilion restoration and construction of new buildings has “easily been $500,000,” Darnall said.

The park has been designated as a city of Davenport historic landmark and it is once again a place where people gather to have a good time and to enjoy nature. As Darnall says, “it’s useful again.” It also preserves a significant slice of German-American and Quad-City history.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Quad-City Times.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa man who accidentally shot Marine with air rifle fined

A 71-year-old Iowa City man who seriously wounded a U.S. Marine while shooting an air rifle at a squirrel has been fined $855 after pleading guilty in April to a misdemeanor. The Press-Citizen reports that Philip Olson was issued the fine Thursday for violating an Iowa City ordinance prohibiting the discharge of toy guns and slingshots. Police have said Olson was shooting at a squirrel in his yard last October when he hit then 20-year-old Gabe Heefner, of Kirkwood, Missouri, who was driving by. Police found Heefner in a wrecked car with what looked like a gunshot wound to the head. At the time, Heefner was a lance corporal in the Marines who was in Iowa City visiting his grandparents and friends.

Woman found guilty, man sentenced to prison for Iowa killing

A woman has been found guilty of first-degree murder and a man sentenced to prison for the strangulation death of another woman nearly two years ago in her Lake Park home. The Sioux City Journal reports that a judge found 27-year-old Allison Decker guilty Tuesday of the murder count, as well as theft and conspiracy to commit theft in the death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman. Bastman's body was found in her home on Dec. 22, 2020. Decker's codefendant, 25-year-old Justice Berntson, was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for attempted murder in Bastman's death. Investigators say all three were at Bastman's home when Decker and Bastman fought. Prosecutors say Decker strangled Bastman with a belt, and Bernston did nothing to stop it.

Crews find body of man under collapsed Iowa grain silo

Crews find body of man under collapsed Iowa grain silo

Crews have recovered the body of a man who was buried by piles of grain and debris from a collapsed grain silo in southeastern Iowa. The collapse happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday at a grain elevator at Yarmouth. Des Moines County emergency management officials announced the man's body was found about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. Mediapolis Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Kerr told the Hawk Eye that two men had just unloaded a semitrailer full of grain when they heard a loud bang and began running as the silo partially collapsed. One of the men escaped. The name of the man who died has not been released.

Iowa man pleads not guilty in deaths of 3,000 feeder hogs

A northeast Iowa farmer has pleaded not guilty to livestock neglect after 3,000 hogs died on his property. Derek David Smith filed the written plea Monday in Fayette County District Court. Court records say the 41-year-old Smith was hired by Valley Farms to care for the hogs on his property near Randalia. On June 2, authorities found more than 3,000 feeder hogs dead at his confinement operation. Court records say the animals died from lack of feed and another 200 hogs had to be euthanized for heath reasons. The charge is a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,560 fine.

Planned Parenthood won't change waiting period requirement

Planned Parenthood won't change waiting period requirement

The Iowa attorney general’s office says a state Supreme Court decision that requires a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion won’t take effect until next month, but the state's main abortion provider says it will immediately require the waiting period. A spokesman for the Iowa attorney general’s office on Wednesday said last week’s ruling would not take effect until the case has been returned to the lower court judge for further action, likely around July 8. After the ruling, Planned Parenthood North Central States officials had said the organization would immediately implement the waiting period. Planned Parenthood spokeswoman Emily Bisek says despite the attorney general’s belief that the waiting period wasn’t required yet, it would stick by its decision.

Reynolds expands deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles

Iowa deer hunters will be allowed to use semi-automatic weapons including AR-15 rifles to kill deer in more parts of the state during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Iowa lawmakers passed the bill in May and it was signed by Reynolds on Friday. Advocates say the new law will help control the deer population and respond to complaints that excess deer eat corn and are hazardous to motorists. Iowa has had January deer hunting seasons in the past but they were limited to a few counties where the deer population was more of a problem. The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending on rules from the Department of Natural Resources.

Sheriff: 9-year-old boy fatally hit by motorcycle in Iowa

Authorities in western Iowa say a 9-year-old boy has died after being hit by a motorcycle in the small town of Macedonia. The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports that the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday along Macedonia's Main Street. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was riding his bicycle at the intersection of Main and Dye streets when he was hit by a motorcycle. The boy was rushed to a Council Bluffs hospital, where he died. Officials have not released his name. Police say the 51-year-old motorcycle driver was not injured.

Authorities identify man killed in Iowa grain silo collapse

Authorities identify man killed in Iowa grain silo collapse

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a grain silo collapse as a 30-year-old resident of the small southeast Iowa city of Winfield. The sheriff's office said Friday taht Rickey Ryan Kammerer was killed in the collapse of the silo Tuesday morning at the Agri-way Grain Elevators in Yarmouth. His body was recovered Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said two men had just unloaded a semitrailer full of grain into a holding shed at the elevator when they heard a loud bang and began running from the facility as the silo partially collapsed. Nearly 60 emergency responders, contractors and towing crew members responded to the scene to remove the debris in an effort to reach the man.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Superintendent Paul Gausman remembers time in Sioux City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News