DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A company that ran Iowa's newly privatized Medicaid program before quitting still owes up to $14.6 million for medical care provided to disabled, poor and elderly residents, newspaper investigation found.
AmeriHealth Caritas owes nearly 6,000 individual charges totaling more than $1 million at the University of Iowa Hospitals and $541,000 at Broadlawns Medical Center, according to records obtained by the Des Moines Register .
AmeriHealth was one of three for-profit groups that Iowa hired in 2016 to take over management of the state's $5 billion annual program. The company announced last year that it planned to terminate its contract with the state after 18 months and multiple failed attempts to negotiate higher payments for its Medicaid work.
Kimberly Weber, an executive of Iowa Home Care in Des Moines, estimated that her business is owed more than $222,000. She said she has contacted state Medicaid Director Mike Randol and state Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven several times.
"What cannot happen is they act like they don't know," Weber said. "We've been forthright about the problem."
A spokeswoman for Gov. Kim Reynolds said the governor expects AmeriHealth to fulfill its contract, including paying any providers that are owed.
AmeriHealth spokesman Joshua Brett said the company is complying with its Iowa contract and that it is looking into the provider claims.
AmeriHealth's final payments likely won't be made until 2020 because of filing standards, said Matt Highland, a spokesman for the Iowa Department of Human Services.
———
