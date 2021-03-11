Prosecutor defends failed effort to convict Iowa journalist

Sahouri continued her reporting and was later pepper-sprayed and arrested while getting away from another location where police deployed tear gas to disperse protesters.

Officer Luke Wilson claimed that she briefly resisted arrest by moving her arm away as she was temporarily blinded from the chemicals. He said he failed to record the arrest on his body camera and did not notify his supervisor, which are both violations of department policy.

Sahouri, who is Palestinian-American, repeatedly identified herself as a journalist but was jailed nonetheless. A white Register colleague, Katie Akin, was next to her and was not arrested. A different officer testified that he let Akin go because she seemed compliant and scared.

Sarcone denied allegations that the reporters' races played a role in their treatment, saying Akin “probably got lucky” to not be arrested.

Sahouri told the AP on Thursday that she was the only journalist arrested that day, and she said it was “extremely ironic” that prosecutors used footage from television reporters at the scene in their case against her. She rejected a plea deal before trial in which she would have pleaded guilty to failure to disperse and the other charge would have been dismissed, saying she was grateful that the Register funded her defense.