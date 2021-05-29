 Skip to main content
Public asked to join Sunday in search for missing Iowa boy
AP

Public asked to join Sunday in search for missing Iowa boy

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Law enforcement officials are asking members of the general public to help them Sunday with the search for a 10-year-old east-central Iowa boy.

The Iowa Division of Criminal investigation said the search Saturday for Xavior Harrelson, of Montezuma, was continuing with law enforcement and first responders only. It said Montezuma residents should check their own property but urged them to come Sunday morning to the local high school.

The boy was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday on his bike near his home on the north end of Montezuma.

He was wearing a red shirt and blue pajama pants with black high-top shoes when he disappeared, authorities said. Police and family of the boy said it is out of the ordinary for him to be gone from home overnight with no contact.

