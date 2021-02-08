Public escalator believed to be last in Sioux City removed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The escalator at HOM Furniture — believed to be the last one accessible by the public in downtown Sioux City — has been taken down.

The decision was made last year to remove the 35-year-old escalator and replace it with a staircase, the Sioux City Journal reported.

“The escalator was original when the downtown Younkers came to the Town Square in 1986,” HOM manager Kyle Chance said. When HOM took over the building in 2008, it kept the escalator running, he said.

Chance said the decision to remove HOM’s escalator was mainly a financial one, noting it would have cost more than $1 million to replace the ailing escalator and maintain and power it.

The change may be a sign of the times; the escalator was thought to be the last one in operation in a retail store in Sioux City and the last one downtown that was accessible to the general public.