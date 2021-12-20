Public service planned for two Iowa teens killed in accident

DECORAH, Iowa (AP) — A public memorial service is planned for two teenagers killed in an accident near Decorah.

KCRG-TV reports that the public celebration of the lives of 18-year-old Dalton Hemesath of of Ridgeway and 18-year-old Karter Einck of Decorah will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at Decorah High School.

Three other teenagers were seriously injured in the accident that happened Friday night in a rural area of Winneshiek County. An accident report said the driver of an SUV lost control. The vehicle rolled three times before landing on its tires.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCRG-TV.

