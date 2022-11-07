 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large

The estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone finally wins the prize

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Monday night’s estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone finally wins the prize.

The jackpot started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown to be 95 times as large. Put another way, it’s a crazy amount of money.

WHY SO LONG WITHOUT A WINNER?

Those who spend $2 on a Powerball ticket might wonder if something is wrong when 40 drawings pass without a jackpot winner, but this is how the game is designed. With odds of 1 in 292 million, that means it’s unlikely anyone will win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts more players. And more ticket sales mean the lottery can raise more money for public programs, which is the point of the state lotteries. Still, it has been an awful long time without a jackpot, and if there isn't a winner Monday night, a new record will have been reached: 41 draws without anyone matching all six numbers.

People are also reading…

PLENTY OF PEOPLE MUST BE PLAYING NOW, RIGHT?

Yes and no. Many, many more people are buying tickets now that the jackpot has reached nearly $2 billion. That’s clear from the fact that when the jackpot started at $20 million in the summer, players bought only enough tickets to cover less than 10% of the 292.2 million possible number combinations. For Saturday night’s drawing, that had climbed to 62%, so millions and millions of people are playing. But that percentage is still less than the 88.6% coverage reached for the previous record jackpot in 2016. And if 38% of the possible number combinations aren’t covered, there is a good chance there won’t be a winner.

WILL THE EVENTUAL WINNER REALLY GET $1.9 BILLION?

Pity the poor Powerball winner, as the lucky ticketholder will see nothing close to $1.9 billion. It’s only a question of how much less.

First, that $1.9 billion prize is for winners who choose payment through an annuity, which sends out a check annually for 29 years, with a 5% increase each year. But almost no winners take the annuity, instead opting for cash. For Monday night’s drawing, the cash prize would be $929.1 million, or less than half the annuity prize.

Federal taxes would take an additional bite, lessening the payout by more than one-third, and many states tax lottery winnings would as well.

The difference between the annuity and cash prizes has grown larger recently because inflation has resulted in higher interest rates, which means money invested in the annuity can grow.

DO I HAVE A BETTER CHANCE OF WINNING IF I BUY MORE TICKETS?

Yes, but your odds of winning aren’t significantly improved. Think of it this way: If you buy one ticket, you have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot. If you spend $10 for five number combinations, your chances are better, but at 5 in 292.2 million you still almost undoubtedly are not going to hit the jackpot. The same is true if you spend $100. Lottery officials say the average player buys two or three tickets, meaning they’re putting money down on a dream with very little chance it will pay off in a rich reality.

WHERE IS POWERBALL PLAYED?

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sioux City Trump event brings supporters from far and wide

Sioux City Trump event brings supporters from far and wide

SIOUX CITY — Though attendees of Thursday's rally for former President Donald Trump at the Sioux Gateway Airport came from a variety of cities and states, his supporters all had very similar answers when asked whether or not they would back a 2024 run by him.

Could Powerball jackpot top $1.58 billion record?

Could Powerball jackpot top $1.58 billion record?

The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion after no one matched all six numbers Monday night to win the jackpot. That makes 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since the last person won the big prize on Aug. 3. The jackpot grows after every drawing without a winner and now is approaching the record of $1.586 billion won by three Powerball players in 2016. The second- and third-largest prizes were hit by players of the Mega Millions lottery game.

Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday

Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday

There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13. The increased jackpot will be the 4th-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016. Massive lottery jackpots have become more common in recent years as lottery officials have adjusted game rules and ticket prices to pump up the top prizes.

USDA says more than $200M will help meat processors expand

USDA says more than $200M will help meat processors expand

The Agriculture Department has announced more than $223 million in grants and loans to help small- and mid-sized meat processing plants expand. It's part of a larger $1 billion effort to boost competition in the highly concentrated industry. The effort is expected to increase cattle and pig slaughter capacity by more than 500,000 head a year. It will also help poultry plants process nearly 34 million more birds while adding more than 1,100 jobs, mostly in rural areas where the plants are located. The Biden administration wants to add meat-processing capacity to give farmers and ranchers more options where they can sell their animals, while hopefully reducing prices for consumers by increasing competition.

Iowa: What to expect on election night

Iowa Republicans are pushing for a “red wave." They're hoping to maintain their control of the governor’s office, the legislature and most of Iowa’s congressional seats. And they're hoping to add to it by taking statewide seats like attorney general and state treasurer from longtime Democratic incumbents. Gov. Kim Reynolds has held a strong lead in polls and in fundraising over her Democratic challenger. But recent polls have given Democrats hope that Mike Franken could unseat longtime Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley. Voters also will be asked to decide on a gun rights constitutional amendment.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's what it means when someone says bananas are 'radioactive'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News