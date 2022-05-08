 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Railcar in Sioux City will aid understanding of Holocaust

  • Updated
  • 0

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — For the past 17 years, Tolerance Week has engaged area eighth-grade students with the horrors of the Holocaust.

By this fall, students and their families may be able to learn about the Holocaust throughout the year, and in a more interactive way.

In October of last year, Tolerance Week organizers, in partnership with the Sioux City Railroad Museum, purchased a replica railroad boxcar, similar to the ones used to transport victims of the Holocaust during World War II.

It will be part of a continuous exhibit entitled “Holocaust Rails: Desperate Passage,” according to Tolerance Week board member Kelli Erickson.

“The railcar was moved into its bay earlier this week,” Erickson said last week at the museum, 3400 Sioux River Road. “When work is completed this fall, the railcar will vibrate electronically, giving visitors a sense of what prisoners felt in transport.”

The exhibit will be coming during what Tolerance Week board member Lou Ann Lindblade described as a “transitional” time for the organization.

People are also reading…

“The Holocaust is part of the curriculum for many Siouxland middle schools and we’ve been able to provide an entire week on activities every spring,” she told the Sioux City Journal.

That included special guests and film presentations at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Concerns over COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel the event in 2020. Events were held virtually last year.

Lindblade said this year’s activities were originally slated to go on as planned from May 2 - 6.

Unfortunately, German-born author and Terezin Concentration Camp survivor Inge Auerbacher, who was slated to speak, canceled her engagement due to persistent back and leg pain.

“Inge made a trip back to Germany earlier this year,” Lindblade said. “It was her first major trip since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The trip aggravated Inge’s back and leg pain. So, she decided not to travel at this time.”

Instead, Sioux City’s Tolerance Week events will be kept to a minimum this year.

Eighth grade students from Sioux City Community Schools, Siouxland Christian School, Hinton Middle School, Sgt. Bluff-Luton Middle School, St. Augustine, Holy Cross and Vermillion (S.D.) Middle School planned to travel to the Orpheum to view “Nicky’s Family,” a 2011 documentary detailing Nicholas Winton, who helped to organize the rescue of 669 children just before the outbreak of World War II.

In addition, an invitation-only banquet for entrants of the Tolerance Week essay contest and the Ella Holtzen Memorial Art Contest (named after the 2016 art contest winner who died in 2020 car accident) will be held.

The theme for the essay and art contests is, how we can live a more tolerant life, improving our part of the world, according to a Tolerance Week social media post.

“There won’t be any other events this year,” Lindblade said, “and none will be open to the general public.”

However, the opening of the Holocaust Rails exhibit at the Sioux City Railroad Museum, later in 2022, will completely change the course of Tolerance Week.

“We’re looking forward to field trips, not just from Siouxland schools,” Erickson explained. “We’re hoping that schools from as far away as Sioux Falls and Omaha will see the exhibit.”

Since the exhibit is open year-round, families will also be able to learn about the Holocaust.

“Tolerance Week shouldn’t be limited to one week out of the year,” Erickson said. “Instead, we can remember the Holocaust throughout the years.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sioux City Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa to pay $8M settlement to Illinois man hit by snow plow

An Iowa state board has approved an $8 million payment to an Illinois man who was left permanently disabled when he was hit in 2019 by a state Transportation Department snow plow. The Des Moines Register reports that on Monday, the three-member Iowa State Appeal Board approved the settlement to 64-year-old Terry Bunting of Viola, Illinois. Officials say Bunting was clearing the windshield of his semitrailer after pulling over on U.S. Highway 67 in Le Claire when he was hit by the blade of a passing plow. The impact caused acute kidney and spine injuries and multiple broken bones and left Bunting paralyzed. Experts estimated the cost Bunting’s future medical and other care could exceed $7 million, on top of the $1.25 million he's already accrued.

Iowa-based Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail

Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee says it will ask up to 500 of its employees to move from corporate-level jobs to retail positions at its stores. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the move comes after the company already eliminated 121 corporate-level positions in March. The company says 102 of those employees were offered retail positions. In addition to shifting employees' jobs, the company said it will be pausing several projects, including a new warehouse in Cumming, Iowa. The company blamed, among other things, rising inflation, increasing fuel and construction costs and supply chain disruptions for the moves.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 2022 Barstool Open

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News