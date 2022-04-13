Rare, but not unprecedented, storm brought hail and strong winds to Siouxland Tuesday

SIOUX CITY -- If there's a way to characterize what Tuesday evening's severe weather brought to parts of the greater tri-state area, it would be hail and isolated wind gusts.

According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, winds sweeping through Sioux City's airport reached a peak speed of about 63 miles per hour around 9:31 p.m. The max range for the area was about 60-70 miles per hour while farther east, toward Fort Dodge, actually did see a tornado.

Meteorologist Peter Rogers said there was a trace of rain measured at Sioux Gateway Airport but nothing more. At most, Rogers said areas that saw thunderstorms on Tuesday saw around a half inch of rain or less. Parts of Ida County got 0.55 inches, while parts of Clay County received 0.54 inches of rain.

"Because the storms were moving quickly it didn’t result in too much accumulation," Rogers said.

As for hail, Rogers said the biggest chunks were baseball-sized and were measured around Parkston, S.D., which is about two hours northwest of Sioux City. "We had other areas that received inch-diameter of hail or larger," Rogers said.

Rogers said the National Weather Service isn't aware of any structural damage caused by Tuesday night's severe weather.

A strong low pressure system rapidly lifting out of the Rockies into the Great Plains states is what Rogers said drove the Tuesday storms.

Going into the day, the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls cautioned people on Twitter: "the last 'moderate' risk of severe storms in the Sioux Falls forecast area in April was in 2012." Rogers said a forecasted "moderate risk" is actually rare no matter the time of year but the storm itself wasn't some super special one-off.

"It wasn’t unprecedented but it was a very strong system for early April."

