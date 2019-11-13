Rebecca Veeck, daughter of St. Paul Saints owner, dies at 27

Rebecca continued dancing, riding horses and making art. In 1999, her father took her to see the Grand Canyon and other majestic sights before her eyesight was gone.

The family eventually settled in Charleston, where Mike Veeck was chief executive of the minor league RiverDogs baseball team, of which he was also co-owner along with “Ghostbusters” actor and former “Saturday Night Live” star Bill Murray. Rebecca and Murray would play the board game Candyland or just goof around.

“They had a really special bond that I have no idea how it formed,” Veeck said. “She was the only person on earth that was allowed to call him Uncle Murray.”

When she was about 20, Rebecca began having moments when she searched for words. After she had a seizure at 22, her parents took her to the University of Iowa Hospitals, where doctors diagnosed her with Batten disease, a fatal, inherited disorder of the nervous system with symptoms similar to dementia, the Star Tribune reported.

Mike Veeck said the family did not make the new diagnosis public until after her death because they wanted her to live as normally as possible.