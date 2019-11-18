Recent editorials published in Iowa newspapers

It made recommendations directly related to some of the issues Reynolds now says she is interested in addressing. Instead of new groups and more discussion, how about following the direction provided by the advisory board less than a year ago?

Iowa is one of two states that automatically ban felons from voting for life. This is a national embarrassment that strips people of constitutional rights while punishing and alienating them long after they have served their time for wrongdoing. Though Reynolds asked lawmakers to address this issue, the GOP-controlled Iowa Legislature didn't. Reynolds is right to push the Legislature for a permanent fix by starting the process to amend the Iowa Constitution. But that's a yearslong endeavor, and felons who have completed their sentences deserve justice now. To help them immediately, Reynolds doesn't need lawmakers. If she really wants to help offenders be part of their communities, she can sign an executive order to automatically restore their voting rights. She could dust off the one former Gov. Tom Vilsack used, which allowed tens of thousands of Iowans to be active participants in their democracy. Then Gov. Terry Branstad reversed the order.