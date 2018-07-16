Des Moines Register. July 9, 2018
Bob Ray brought out our best, made us proud to be Iowans.
Statesman. The gold standard. Patriot. Visionary. Courageous. Role model. Humanitarian. Inspiration. A giant. Public servant.
Those are just some of the ways Iowans of all political stripes have described former Gov. Bob Ray, who died Sunday at age 89.
It's hard to imagine another Iowa politician whose life and work would receive such unreserved, bipartisan praise.
Ray created enduring legacies as governor that served Iowans well, long after he left office. His appeal to Iowans is about more than just bills signed and the exercise of executive authority. But his list of accomplishments is prodigious.
Ray brought state government into the modern era.
It was during Ray's tenure that the governor's term in office expanded from two years to four, significantly enhancing the power of the office. He also set the standard for long-serving governors and was surpassed only by his successor, Terry Branstad. He was the first governor to live in Terrace Hill, the historic mansion on Grand Avenue once owned by the Hubbell family.
The school funding formula was rewritten and expanded under Ray's watch, reducing reliance on property taxes. Iowa schools were considered among the best in the nation during his time in office.
He reorganized agencies to create the Iowa Department of Transportation. A new Iowa Tuition Grants program benefited students at private colleges, like his alma mater, Drake University. He signed legislation exempting food and medicine from the state sales tax.
Some of his progressive achievements might have young Iowans double-checking his party affiliation in disbelief - including his establishment of an Iowa Commission on the Status of Women, his executive orders on civil rights, his promotion of a bottle and can deposit, and establishment of the precursor to Iowa's Department of Natural Resources.
Among his greatest work, of course, was fostering an ethic that encouraged Iowans, and the nation, to welcome and embrace refugees. While the federal government was dithering and other states sat on their hands, Ray actively worked to resettle Southeast Asians displaced by the Vietnam war. He said it was not an option to "just sit here idly and say 'Let those people die.' "
Ray's creation of the Governor's Task Force for Indochinese Resettlement later became Iowa's Refugee Service Center. It made Iowa a destination for Sudanese refugees in the early 1990s and later people fleeing war in Kosovo, Bosnia and Croatia. Burmese refugees also found a home in Iowa.
Some of Ray's work has been chipped away in recent years. The state's refugee services bureau has diminished. In 2014, Branstad yanked away the welcome mat to the thousands of unaccompanied children arriving from Central America, saying he didn't want any to relocate to Iowa.
In 2017, Branstad's final year in office, the GOP-controlled Legislature dismantled much of the collective bargaining law for state employees enacted under Ray in 1974. The Legislature eliminated most state employees' right to bargain for anything except wages.
Ray was the last of the great Republican moderates in Iowa, one of a dying breed. There's little doubt that many of the GOP leaders who are praising him today would have refused to endorse him were he on the ballot in 2018.
But Ray's legacy isn't just about politics or policy. It's about who he was as a person.
His willingness to serve as interim mayor of Des Moines - and later interim president of Drake University - after leaving office had Iowans joking about the state's best-known temp worker. But it was part of Ray's DNA to serve, even in lower office.
In an era defined by the social graces of Jack and Jackie Kennedy, Ray was genteel and courtly. But he was known to prefer meals at fast-food hamburger joints over fancy restaurants. After he retired, he and Billie were often spotted dining at McDonald's on Grand Avenue with their daughters and grandchildren - he was a fan of their ice cream cones.
In the end, it is his commitment to civility that defines the public policy center named for him and his wife, Billie, at Drake University. The Robert D. and Billie Ray Center's core mission is to teach children about civility through the Character Counts program and to foster ethical leadership around the country and the world.
Ray brought out the best in people. He made Iowans proud to live in this state. We hope and pray that his legacy will inspire future generations of courageous, humanitarian, visionary statesmen and stateswomen who will renew that pride.
Editor's note: This story was updated from its original publication online to correct the date that Gov. Ray signed Iowa's collective bargaining law. It was 1974.
Dubuque Telegraph Herald. July, 13, 2018
Better late than never on Cedar Rapids flood funds.
Just 2½ weeks ago, while commending the resilience of the Iowa communities slammed by record-breaking floods 10 years ago, we reiterated frustration that a significant chunk of federal assistance authorized for flood-mitigation in Cedar Rapids was bottled up in Washington.
The total damage to just the Cedar Rapids community was an estimated $5.4 billion. Cedar Rapids has embarked on a decades-long flood-control project with a price tag that could reach three-quarters of a billion dollars. Leaders sought tens of millions in federal assistance toward that endeavor.
Despite the devastation of 2008, despite congressional authorization and despite being represented by the political party controlling both chambers of Congress and the White House, Cedar Rapids could not seem to secure the sought-after money. The deciders with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers appeared to be the stumbling block.
The holdup was a bit easier to understand when one learns that it's one thing for Congress to authorize a project — it makes for good press releases for the constituents back home — and quite another for the government, in this case the Army Corps, to appropriate money for said project.
Congress authorizes far more than the government actually possesses to spend on the many projects. One estimate, by Roll Call, puts the gap at $96 billion.
Nonetheless, the federal lawmakers representing Cedar Rapids — Rep. Rod Blum and Sen. Joni Ernst, especially, along with Sen. Chuck Grassley — kept after it.
The Iowa Republicans inserted language supporting the Cedar Rapids project into pieces of legislation, they wrote letters to officials and bureaucrats, they harangued Army Corps brass about the hold-up and the flawed manner in which they calculate need, and they secured a meeting or two with Trump administration officials.
On the House floor the other day, Blum stated, "The federal government has let down my constituents in Cedar Rapids and has not fulfilled its duty to provide the necessary resources to complete the flood mitigation project to protect this city."
Thus, it was a more-than-pleasant surprise to learn last week that the cap popped off the proverbial bottle: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers appropriated $117 million toward the Cedar Rapids project, primarily a floodwall.
Better late than never.
That seems especially true for Blum, whose re-election bid is rated by national pundits as a toss-up. Expect him to mention the money for Cedar Rapids a time or two on the campaign trail.
We don't need to point out to Dubuque readers the value and importance of a floodwall toward heading off damage and clearing the way for economic development in otherwise flood-prone areas.
Though this took far longer than it should have — such are the ways of Washington — it's good news for Iowa in general and Cedar Rapids in particular.
Congratulations to all who played a role in securing the appropriation.
Fort Dodge Messenger. July 13, 2018
Leaders play a vital role in agriculture.
Their vision and energy keep a vital industry thriving.
From the earliest days, the emergence of successful farms and related industries in the American Midwest depended on the hard work and vision of people who played leadership roles in these vital enterprises. That was true when pioneers first cultivated the vast prairies, and it is increasingly true in the much-changed agricultural world of the 21st century.
The agricultural workplace encompasses a wide assortment of occupations. In present-day America, farms are part of the story, but so too are a wide array of other businesses that are part of the rural economy. Even the farms themselves have become much larger and more multifaceted entities than was the case decades ago. Throughout the contemporary agricultural world, there are talented leaders who have the organizational skills necessary to make this important sector of our economy thrive.
Without skilled leaders would be unthinkable. They play critical roles that are vital if this sector of the Hawkeye State's economy is to remain the pacesetter for the planet.
Quad-City Times. July 13, 2018
Robo-truckers aren't here yet, IDOT.
Robot truckers are heading our way, but they're still a ways out.
An Iowa Department of Transportation plan came under fire this week, raising alarms among truckers and the industry's advocacy groups alike. Eleven of Iowa's 37 full-service rest stops would close over the next three decades, under IDOT's draft proposal. Another 16 parking-only rest areas, too, would get the ax. The majority of the closures would occur within five years, IDOT officials told the Quad-City Times. The state is pitching the plan as a cost-cutting move.
So long as people drive trucks, they'll need a place to rest. But automation could remove the human variable from the equation in a decade or two, experts say.
Truckers, a widely mythologized group, not unlike cowboys in the Wild West, were rightly alarmed. Under federal law, a trucker can only plow across the country for 11 hours before having to stop for a rest. A dearth of parking spots means some stop well before the mandated time, a legitimate issue in a gig where miles are money. Computerized log books are seeping into the industry, too, further dictating when and where a truck driver can set up shop for the night.
The proposal could ultimately slash $25 million in maintenance and operational costs, according to IDOT estimates. It's a classic case of safety running headlong into budgetary realities. And, in the short term, it could be a boon for private truck stop operators, such as the gargantuan Iowa 80 stop near Walcott. Already the "world's largest," the owners of Iowa 80 are betting on a long-term boom and expanding even more.
But the safety versus cash argument might not be long for this world.
California, Florida, Michigan and Utah have already passed laws permitting "platoons" of automated trucks on the roads. In 2016, self-driving trucks designed by Otto, a subsidiary of Uber, successfully carted 45,000 cans of Budweiser from Fort Collins, Colorado, to Colorado Springs. Semi-autonomous vehicles are increasingly in use on American highways. Self-driving trucks are already making regular deliveries in continental Europe.
Like state officials, private industry is looking at the bottom line. Trucking is a $700 billion industry in the U.S. that moved goods almost 9 billion miles in 2016, says the American Transport Research Institute. And various estimates say driver compensation accounts for between 45 percent and 74 percent of total cost. Add to that a growing shortage of truck drivers — which could reach 175,000 by 2025, according to the American Trucking Association — and the private sector has every reason to hasten its pursuit of low-cost, computerized trucks that require no sleep and never touch booze or drugs.
State officials are right to assess the future of the transport of goods. They're correct to consider technological innovation when making long term plans about spending taxpayer money. They're wise to realize that, as with so many other jobs, robots might soon constitute the backbone of the American trucking economy.
But, as in any bit of futuristic fancy, the technology that could supplant humans piloting big rigs remains widely unproven. At best, the designers have demonstrated a proof of concept. There remains widespread questions about the technology's actual fecundity in a real-world setting.
There's room for healthy skepticism.
And that's why Iowa DOT officials should move cautiously before soldiering on with any near-term closure plans — at least until the tech is proven.