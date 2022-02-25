 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Record snowfall recorded in Des Moines on Thursday

The National Weather Service says Des Moines has seen a near 50-year record for snow fall with the latest winter storm to move through the state

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines saw a near 50-year record for snow broken with the latest winter storm to move through the state, according to the National Weather Service.

The service said 5.2 inches (13.2 centimeters) of snow was recorded Thursday at the Des Moines International Airport, topping the 5.1 inches (13 centimeters) recorded on Feb. 24 in 1975.

Polk City, which lies about 13 miles (21 kilometers) north of Des Moines, also recorded 5.2 inches of snow Thursday, the weather service said. Other Iowa communities saw a range of snow totals, from around 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) to 4.5 inches (11.5 centimeters) in Indianola and Pella in central Iowa.

Light snow continued to fall in parts of the state early Friday morning, but was expected to taper off by late morning. Temperatures across the state remained dangerously low, with wind chills dropping to 20 below zero (29 below Celsius) in parts of northwestern Iowa.

Warmer weather is forecast for the weekend, with a high temperature of 40 degrees (4.4 degrees Celsius) expected in Des Moines by late Saturday afternoon, the weather service said.

