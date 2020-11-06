Recount of 19K ballots ordered in tight Iowa 2nd District US House election

“I’m asking for an audit and a recount, and we’ll wait and see what those show. That’s all a part of this process,” Pate said Friday during a news conference at the Jasper County Courthouse.

Parrott said the reporting error was made when transferring vote totals to a spreadsheet. He said it was a purely human error, and not the result of faulty equipment or malicious political intent.

He said his office noticed the error Thursday and notified the Secretary of State’s office.

Even though the error was confined to one precinct in Mingo, Pate has requested a recount for the entire county, and Parrott and the county’s board of supervisors has agreed.

“I’m interested in getting this right for Jasper County,” Parrott said.

Parrott and Pate both credited the checks and balances built into the system for their ability to catch the error and fix it before the results became official.

But the Miller-Meeks campaign issued a statement later Friday raising concerns with the process.