Regents ask Iowa universities to hurry transition to online instruction amid coronavirus concerns

“However, the board will continue to evaluate daily and its current recommendation is to avoid areas with high numbers of identified cases of COVID-19,” he said.

Seven of Iowa’s eight presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 are in Johnson County — home to the University of Iowa and its 31,240 students. UI officials earlier this week said the first three were not connected to campus. It hasn’t issued an update since Sunday.

Earlier Tuesday, Iowa’s private Grinnell College became the state’s first higher education institution to send students home for the rest of the semester due to the spreading coronavirus.

In a message to his campus, Grinnell President Raynard S. Kington directed all students to “make plans to go home for spring break and finish the semester there.”

Spring break for Grinnell begins March 14 — as it does for many other campuses, including UI, Iowa State University, and University of Northern Iowa. Grinnell’s Kington said all students should be off campus by March 23 — as it shifts to distance learning for the rest of the academic year.