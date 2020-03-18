Regents declare emergency, waive rules for Iowa's public universities due to coronavirus

URBANDALE, Iowa — Rules related to employee leave and vacation as well as virtual instruction at Iowa's public universities were waived Wednesday as Board of Regents President Mike Richards declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The action, which applies to all institutions under regents jurisdiction, followed a telephonic meeting of the board Tuesday adding an emergency authorizations section to its policy manual.
In the meantime, the University of Iowa announced it is delaying the start of its virtual instruction by one week and cancelling spring commencement ceremonies at the Iowa City campus. Courses will now start March 30 and take place online for the rest of the semester, according to an update from President Bruce Harreld. Plans are in the works for an alternative celebration for graduating students.
The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls and Iowa State University in Ames have not made any similar announcements.
Regents officials released a statement from Richards, who noted the board had already taken steps to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus and would provide additional guidance as needed.
"However, the threat is continuing to grow, and as such, in accordance with Board of Regents Policy, I am declaring that a State of Emergency exists at all institutions under the jurisdiction of the Board of Regents, as there are current circumstances that pose an imminent threat to the health and safety of persons or property at our institutions," he said.
On leave and vacation policies, Richards waived limitations on the hours of accrued sick leave an employee can use for care of "an employee’s immediate family member," according to the statement. Provisions on family leave that keep an employee from using it to care for their children due to kindergarten through 12-grade school or childcare center closures were also waived. Other policies were waived if they prohibit employees from donating or receiving vacation time to be used as sick leave for any purpose "directly related to COVID-19."
The regents office and institutions are authorized to permit employees the use of up to an additional 80 paid sick leave hours.
The declaration allows virtual instruction, waiving "any applicable Board of Regents policy or administrative rule regarding academic program changes" that would otherwise prohibit it.
“As I issue this state of emergency, the board recognizes that each of our institutions is unique," said Richards. "The board is working with each institution to make individual decisions of how to implement any changes that work best for their campus.”