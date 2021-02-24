 Skip to main content
Registered Iowa sex offender arrested for indecent exposure
DAVENPORT — A Davenport man, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of indecent exposure. 

David Anthony Yingling, 55, allegedly exposed himself in front of someone at a Kwik Star gas station in the 2000 block of 53rd Street, Davenport, court documents state. 

Yingling allegedly touched himself inappropriately in front of the victim, and then told the victim he liked her hair. The victim did not know Yingling. 

The incident occurred at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 25. 

Yingling has been registered as a sex offender since 2011, when he was charged with two counts of lascivious acts with a child and two counts of second degree sexual abuse.

He pleaded guilty to the lascivious acts charges and the two sexual abuse charges were dropped. Yingling was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the charges of lascivious acts. 

