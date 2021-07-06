Regulator halts Iowa amusement ride after accident kills boy

Mother Sabrina Jaramillo added, “I feel like Adventureland robbed me of my baby. I will never get a chance to see him grow up.”

The boat was carrying the five Jaramillos and an 18-year-old female relative, according to a police report released Tuesday. All have addresses in Cedar Rapids or the suburb of Marion.

Ryan Best, an attorney for the family, said they were at the park to celebrate David Jr.'s birthday.

“What should have been a fun day for the family turned into a nightmare when the family was the victim of a tragic failure by Adventureland to provide for their safety on the Raging River ride and failure to timely respond during the incident,” he said.

He said the family was focused on David Jr.'s medical care while grieving Michael's death, and “would ask that you keep them in their prayers.”

The cause of the accident is under investigation but it “does not appear to be criminal in nature,” Altoona police spokeswoman Lt. Alyssa Wilson said.

An Adventureland employee was also killed in an accident involving the ride in 2016.