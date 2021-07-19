Report: Home explosion caused by lit cigarette, gas leak

WASHINGTON, Iowa (AP) — A January home explosion in southeast Iowa that killed one person and injured another was caused when vapor from a gas leak was ignited when someone in the home lit a cigarette, officials report.

Washington County fire officials have determined a gas leak filled a confined space in the home on Jan. 4 before the cigarette was lit around 4 a.m., television station KCRG reported. The explosion injured 68-year-old George Carpenter and another person in the home. Carpenter died three days later at a hospital from his injuries.

Officials said they have not determined the source of the gas that led to the explosion.

Fire crews called to the scene of the explosion extinguished a resulting fire. The explosion severely damaged the home and blew out windows of nearby homes.

Washington is about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) south of Iowa City.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCRG-TV.

