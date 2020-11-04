Republican Hinson upsets incumbent Finkenauer in Iowa US House 1 race

The conventional wisdom was that if Hinson, who has represented a Marion district in the Iowa House for four years, could hold down Finkenauer’s margin in those Democratic strongholds and run well in the traditionally Republican rural counties she would be able to flip the 20-county district that includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque and Marshalltown.

Finkenauer made history in 2018 when she was one of the first two women Iowans elected to the U.S. House. Then 29, she was the second youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

However, Hinson entered the race with high name recognition from her 10 years as a reporter and anchor at Cedar Rapids television station that reaches nearly the entire 1st District.

She thanked voters “for having faith in me to go represent them and tell their stories in Washington, D.C.,” she said. “It's going to be the honor of a lifetime.”

She also thanked Finkenauer, a two-term Iowa lawmaker before being elected to Congress, for her service to the state and 1st District.

“This was a hard fought campaign and I know that Congresswoman Finkenauer’s service to the state of Iowa is not yet over,” Hinson said.