Republicans against Trump launch Iowa ad

Putting a twist on Ronald Reagan’s iconic and optimistic political ad, “Morning in America,” Republicans who hope to block President Donald Trump’s reelection will begin airing an ad highlighting what they say is his inept response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 60-second “Mourning in America” from the Lincoln Project highlights what it calls Trump’s failure and how he’s left states including Iowa “weaker, sicker and teetering on the verge of economic turmoil.”

“In a time of deep suffering and loss, Donald Trump continues with his failed leadership and his inability to put the country before himself,” said Jennifer Horn, co-founder of the Lincoln Project.

The ad will begin airing today in the Sioux City television market.

The Washington, D.C.-based Lincoln Project describes its mission as defeating both Trump and “Trumpism.” While the group has many policy differences with Democrats, the Lincoln Project argues that electing Democrats who support the Constitution over Republicans who do not is a worthy effort.

Its advisers include several GOP consultants as well as George Conway, the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway.