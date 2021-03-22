Republicans send bill loosening gun laws to Gov. Reynolds

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — People could buy firearms and carry a concealed handgun without first obtaining a state permit in the state under a bill the Iowa Senate approved Monday and sent to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The bill was approved with only Republican support, and last week it cleared the House with the backing of only one Democrat.

The bill would eliminate current state permit requirements and the accompanying background checks that ensure the person obtaining or carrying a gun isn’t disqualified from ownership due to past felonies or abuses. The bill also eliminates firearms training now required to obtain a gun permit.

The Iowa chapter of Moms Demand Action, part of Everytown for Gun Safety, called on Reynolds to veto the bill.

"We know Gov. Reynolds values public safety and understands the importance of common-sense background check and permitting laws — and signing this bill would not be consistent with that,” said Traci Kennedy, a volunteer with Iowa Moms Demand Action.

Reynolds' spokesman did not immediately reply to messages on Monday about whether she will sign the bill.