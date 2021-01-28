Required in-person school option approved by Iowa lawmakers, headed to governor

“Is there a single person in Iowa that believes kids should not be in school right now? Do you know of anyone who thinks that? But forcing kids back in the middle of an uncontrolled global pandemic is dangerous,” said Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some schools have operated either entirely online or by using a hybrid model, in which students are in classroom some days and learn virtually other days. The proposed legislation would require those districts to also permit any students who wish to attend school in-person every day.

“We are hurting our kids (by) not allowing them the option to be in school,” Zaun said. “We have to get these kids back in class.”

During debate on the proposal in the Iowa Senate, Democrats read correspondence from school administrators, nurses, and teachers who suggested the measure would put school staff and students in danger.

“We want kids back in school, but we want it done safely. It is not being done safely now, and this bill would make it worse,” said Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids.