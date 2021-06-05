Researcher hopes to raise interest, knowledge of Cedar Lake

The project is funded by a $2,500 grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, which helped purchase equipment such as turtle and minnow traps and allows Hughes’ team to do sampling.

Citizens can attend bimonthly BioBlitz events or venture to Cedar Lake on their own, take photos and upload them to the iNaturalist app. Once those observations are verified by two people, they are usable for scientific research.

“If you can hold a phone and take a picture with it, you can participate,” Hughes said.

Before crossing the bridge to the other side of the lake near the rail yard, Hughes and his students walked into the water to check the turtle traps. After several minutes, they returned to dry land and Hughes announced to the group, “No turtles,” but he said they did find striped and largemouth bass, bluegill and crappies.

Seeing the trio checking turtle traps, a few others had gathered to see what creatures might turn up. Hughes prompted one onlooker riding his bike to download the iNaturalist app and recruited a family to join for the rest of the afternoon BioBlitz.

Emery Stead, 6, became Hughes’ eager helper as the group of seven walked the trail. Birds, flowers, mushrooms and a “rollie pollie city” were among the citizen scientists’ findings.