WAVERLY, Iowa (AP) — A county supervisor in Iowa is facing opposition to his proposal to allow guns into public areas of the county courthouse.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that about a dozen people attended a Bremer County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday to express concerns about safety if the firearms ban for the courthouse is lifted.
Board chairman and District 3 supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt proposed discussing the gun option.
The Iowa Supreme Court issued an order in 2017 that allows county supervisors to seek permission to allow guns in courthouses. The chief judge of the judicial district would approve allowing guns in public areas that aren't occupied by the court system.
Hildebrandt says he was surprised by the response and that he's uncertain if he'll move forward with the proposal.
