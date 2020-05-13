Reynolds allows more business reopenings in Woodbury County; claims virus activity on ‘downward trend’ in most of Iowa

Reynolds said she made the decision to re-open more businesses because Iowa’s health care system is equipped to handle the virus’ spread at its current rate, state public health officials are seeing a downward trend in new cases in most counties, and because expanded and targeted testing efforts by the state enables her administration to monitor and address virus activity.

Businesses that may reopen Restaurants, fitness centers, malls, salons, barber shops, medical spas, tanning facilities, massage therapy establishments, tattoo parlors, campgrounds, race tracks, libraries, drive-in theaters, social and fraternal clubs, farmers markets

“These positive signs give me confidence that we’re on the right path and we’re ready to take additional steps forward,” Reynolds said Wednesday during her daily briefing on the state’s response to the global pandemic.