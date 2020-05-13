Reynolds allows more business reopenings in Woodbury County; claims virus activity on ‘downward trend’ in most of Iowa
View Comments
breaking

Reynolds allows more business reopenings in Woodbury County; claims virus activity on ‘downward trend’ in most of Iowa

Iowa governor in 'modified quarantine' after Pence meetings

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, on Monday, May 11, 2020. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP )

 Olivia Sun

DES MOINES --- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday announced the re-opening of some businesses in Woodbury County and 21 others where the new coronavirus has been more active.

Reynolds’ latest order in her phased-in approach of re-opening Iowa businesses matches the relaxed restrictions in those 22 counties to the previously relaxed restrictions in the state’s other 77 counties.

Other populous counties including Polk, Black Hawk, Scott, Linn and Johnson are also among those that will now have loosened restrictions.

In other words, starting Friday statewide, restaurants, fitness center, libraries, salons and barber shops, tanning facilities, and tattoo parlors may open.

Those businesses, however, must operate at 50 percent of their capacity and incorporate social distancing measures to ensure the safety of workers and customers.

Watch Now: Gov. Kim Reynolds gives COVID-19 update 5/13/2020

Bars, casinos, movie theaters, amusement parks, swimming pools, and playgrounds remain closed at least through May 27.

Reynolds said she made the decision to re-open more businesses because Iowa’s health care system is equipped to handle the virus’ spread at its current rate, state public health officials are seeing a downward trend in new cases in most counties, and because expanded and targeted testing efforts by the state enables her administration to monitor and address virus activity.

“These positive signs give me confidence that we’re on the right path and we’re ready to take additional steps forward,” Reynolds said Wednesday during her daily briefing on the state’s response to the global pandemic.

Reynolds made the announcement on a day when the number of deaths in Iowa related to COVID-19 continued to climb. The state public health department on Wednesday confirmed 17 new COVID-related deaths, making this the deadliest seven-day stretch since the virus first was confirmed in Iowa in early March.

The state has averaged 12.4 deaths over the past seven days. That average does not include the high-water mark of 19 deaths reported on May 5.

Reynolds and a state public health department spokeswoman said deaths are a “lagging indicator,” meaning typically the most severe effects of the virus do not display until seven to eight days after being diagnosed.

The state on Wednesday also reported 388 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, 36 of which were admitted in the past 24 hours.

Woodbury County reports 4 deaths, 314 new COVID-19 cases
Iowa governor in 'modified' quarantine after possible coronavirus exposure
Southern Hills Mall reopening Wednesday
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News