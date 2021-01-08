 Skip to main content
Reynolds allows more sports spectators; Iowa sees 59 deaths
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ended limits on sports and recreational gatherings as of Friday on a day when the state recorded 59 additional deaths caused by the coronavirus.

Reynolds announced Thursday night that she would end restrictions on the number of fans who can attend high school sporting events. Spectators still must wear masks and adhere to social distancing rules at indoor events.

Before the change, schools could only allow two spectators for each athlete.

On Friday, the state reported 59 deaths, bringing the total to 4,124. In the past 24 hours, the state reported 2,058 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state's 14-day positivity rate increased to 14.7% while the seven-day rate dropped to 12.1%

