Reynolds closes bars in 6 Iowa counties as COVID-19 cases surge

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Last call for bars in six Iowa counties is this afternoon.

With young people causing new coronavirus cases to spike to the highest levels of the pandemic, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday morning ordered the temporary closure of bars, taverns, breweries and nightclubs in counties where the state’s largest universities are located.

Iowa on Thursday hit a new high with more than 1,400 new positive cases reported in a 24-hour period and the seven-day averages for hospital admissions and deaths have been climbing for weeks, according to state public health data.

Reynolds said the data shows the recent spikes in positive cases have been driven primarily by young Iowans between the ages of 19 and 24.

The closures take effect at 5 p.m. Thursday and will remain in effect until at least Sept. 20. The order impacts Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk and Story counties, three of which are home to the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa.

In those six counties, restaurants that serve alcohol can remain open but must stop serving alcoholic beverages after 10 p.m. under the new order.