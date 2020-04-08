Reynolds declares Thursday as 'Day of Prayer' in Iowa

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation declaring Thursday as a “Day of Prayer” in Iowa, urging Iowans to “unite in prayer” in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In issuing the decree Wednesday, Reynolds also invited Iowans to participate in the 59th annual Iowa Prayer Breakfast, which is offered entirely online this year.

“The power of prayer and faith in God is something that has guided so many of us in good times and bad,” Reynolds said in a statement.

“We have all been impacted by COVID-19. Some of us have lost a loved one and others know those who are sick,” she added. “Whether you are a nurse on the frontlines fighting the pandemic, a grocery store worker, the truck driver making a delivery, or someone laid off at home, this has been a challenging and stressful time. Let us join together and pray for our neighbors, communities and state.”

Thursday marks the beginning of the Jewish festival of Passover and also is the Christian holy day of Maundy Thursday, which precedes Good Friday and Easter Sunday.