Reynolds decries riot but says many believe vote 'not valid'

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday condemned the destructive riot at the U.S. Capitol that resulted in four deaths and the suspension of Congress, but she remained sympathetic to unfounded assertions questioning the integrity of the presidential election.

In a call with reporters, Reynolds said the mayhem in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday was unacceptable and that those responsible should be prosecuted. But even while criticizing the violence, Reynolds said the protesters' claim that Democrat Joe Biden stole the presidency should be addressed.

“I don’t care what your politics are or what you believe happened in this election. When you have half of the electorate that feels that maybe something is not valid, then that’s a concern for our republic and we want to do everything we can to address that,” she said.

Reynolds is a Republican and a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and appeared at his Iowa campaign stops in the months leading up to the November election. Trump won a majority of votes in Iowa but lost the national election by more than 7 million popular votes and 74 Electoral College votes.