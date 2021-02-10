Reynolds defends mandate rules as virus mutation fears grow

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,035 new confirmed cases on Wednesday and 29 additional deaths, increasing the state's death toll to 5,174 since the pandemic began.

Several lawmakers who were on a call with IDPH officials on Monday reported the agency admitted that Reynolds had not conferred with them before lifting the mask mandate. Public health officials are warning it's dangerous to relax public measures now, especially with the arrival of a virus variant virus first discovered in the United Kingdom that spreads more easily and may be more deadly.

“We have to face the fact that by opening up right now we're giving this virus every opportunity to take off and take off quickly,” said Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and head of the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

He said the number of infections from the new variant are doubling about every 10 days, mirroring its spread in Europe where reports last month indicated hospitals in Portugal and Spain were overwhelmed.