Reynolds expects Iowa to receive increase in vaccine allocation

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday the federal government is promising states a 17% increase in one of the vaccines the state receives starting in early February, potentially boosting the number of shots available amid frustration that eligible people have been unable to get vaccinated.

Reynolds said officials in President Joe Biden's administration promised governors in a call Tuesday that the federal government would increase state allocations to accelerate the national vaccination program.

The increased federal supply would raise Iowa's weekly doses of the Moderna vaccine to 25,800 a week for at least three weeks beginning Feb. 8, an Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman said. The state also will continue to receive about 19,500 doses of Pfizer vaccine. The change will boost the state's total allocation to about 45,300 doses a week for at least three weeks.