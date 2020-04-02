Reynolds extends Iowa business closures to April 30; unemployment claims surge due to coronavirus pandemic

Iowa’s 100,343 jobless claims the past two weeks came as the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits doubled to about 6.6 million, according to the federal labor agency.

Thursday’s report topped last week’s numbers when 41,890 Iowans filed for weekly unemployment benefits totaling $10,674,712.

The maximum amount of state unemployment benefits a laid-off Iowan who qualifies can receive varies based on how many dependents a claimant has. For a claimant with four dependents, the maximum is $591 per week; for a claimant with no dependents, the maximum weekly benefit is $481.

Also, a $2.2 trillion federally enacted economic rescue package will provide idled Iowa workers unemployment benefits of $600 per week.

The maximum number of weeks a claimant is eligible for state benefits is 26 weeks, the agency said. But if a claimant is working part-time and reporting wages, the number of weeks is extended.

Affected Iowans are urged to visit www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov to file claims and see updated information on the federal CARES Act.

State unemployment officials say they continue to receive an unprecedented level of calls.